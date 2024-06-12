PPP complains of indifference by govt

ISLAMABAD - Key ruling ally, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), yesterday complained of indifference by the federal government. Speaking at a news conference here, senior PPP leader Khurshid Shah voiced concerns about the government’s handling of the budget and its lack of transparency. Shah maintained that the “PPP is in the dark” about the details of the budget and questioned the government’s confidence and its handling of agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and China. He criticized the government for not consulting the opposition or the PPP, despite their coalition status. “In the past, the opposition was taken into confidence, but now, even as allies, we are being kept in the dark,” he remarked. Shah emphasized the sacrifices PPP has made for the parliament and insisted that both the parliament and the government should function collaboratively. Meanwhile, after the parliamentary committee meeting led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leader Shazia Marri said the party members had expressed their concerns regarding the federal government’s attitude towards them, which hindered their ability to serve their constituencies effectively. Marri spoke about the various challenges faced by the agricultural sector, such as the lack of relief in fertilizer and tractor subsidies, and persistent electricity issues, which were not addressed in the budget preparations. Speaking to journalists, she noted the PPP’s input was not considered in the budget or the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). “The PPP tried to engage with the government through senior members, but these efforts were unfruitful. We don’t know whether the government desires PPP’s protest or dissatisfaction to be expressed on the National Assembly floor,” she added. Marri underscored the party’s commitment to solar energy, agriculture, and the welfare of farmers. She also highlighted that PPP does not intend to quit the parliament and will continue to support the government to ensure economic and political stability. However, she stressed that the government must address PPP’s concerns.