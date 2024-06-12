Prices of sacrificial animals drop at Karachi cattle market

KARACHI - Eid-ul-Azha is just five days away purchases of sacrificial animals at Karachi Northern Bypass cattle market paced up. Buyers said sacrificial animals’ prices witnessed some reduction in prices. More than 80,000 animals have been sold in the market so far.

Several buyers said that compared to the initial days, the price is now reduced by five percent. Earlier, a tourist family from Poland visited the Northern Bypass Cattle Market and expressed their surprise.

Karachi’s central cattle market for sacrificial animals has been operational since 10 May 2024 at Taiser Town Northern bypass Karachi. The local authorities vow to provide facilities for buyers and traders in the cattle market including establishing food courts and ATMs. There would be proper parking allocated area for the incoming customers. Law enforcement agencies will take strict security measures by setting up police pickets.

Last year, the administration of the maweshi mandi (main sacrificial cattle market) organised on the Karachi Northern Bypass generated business activity worth Rs8 billion during the Eid ul Adha season. It is pertinent to note that the traditional cattle market was previously set up in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi but now it going to be established at the northern bypass in District West.

Last year around 700,000 sacrificial animals were brought to the market, of which 600,000 animals were sold claiming a ‘record-breaking figure’. It is relevant to mention here, the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) claimed that 6,360,000 animals were sacrificed on Eid ul Adha in 2023 noticing the 28% to 30% reduction in the number of animals sacrificed.