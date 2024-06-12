Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Principal of private school held after attempt to rape matriculation student

June 12, 2024
KARACHI   -    Principal of a private school attempted to rape a student of class 10 in Sector 11 ½ of Orangi Town Karachi on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused. According to details, Principal Manzar Al Hadi called the girl to his office and attempt to rape her. However, the girl after scuffle with the accused managed to escape from his office.

Sister of the victim girl lodge complaint with Iqbal Market police that Principal of private school turned the CCTV camera towards the ceiling and called her sister to office and attempted to rape her.

