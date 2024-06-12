Production starts at Senegal’s first offshore oil field

DAKAR - Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country’s first offshore project.

While Senegal’s fossil fuel output is not expected to be as high as that of bigger producers such as Nigeria, there are hopes the oil and gas industry will bring billions of dollars in revenue to the country and contribute to transforming its economy. “This is a historic day for Senegal and for Woodside,” said the company’s chief executive, Meg O’Neill, calling the extraction of “first oil” from the Sangomar field “a key milestone”. The floating facility is moored about 100 kilometres (60 miles) offshore. The vessel has a storage capacity of 1.3 million barrels, Woodside said. The deepwater project aims to produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The field also contains natural gas. Woodside has an 82-percent stake in the deepwater project with the remainder held by Senegal’s state-owned energy company Petrosen.

The discovery of oil and gas fields in 2014 raised great hopes for the developing country, with stateowned energy firm Petrosen expecting the sector to generate more than $1 billion per year over the next three decades. Petrosen general manager Thierno Ly said the start of production marked “a new era” for Senegal’s “industry and economy”. “We have never been so well positioned for opportunities for growth, innovation and success in the economic and social development of our nation,” he said.