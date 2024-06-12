PTI accuses govt of giving unfair share of MPs bodies chairmanship

ISLAMABAD - A day after their formation in a smooth manner, the opposition PTI on Tuesday threatened to boycott the Senate standing committees accusing the treasury of unfair distribution of chairmanship of the parliamentary oversight bodies.

The government in a strong-worded response said that the committees would function even without the opposition. A day earlier, the upper house of the parliament had unanimously adopted a motion paving way for the formation of house standing and functional committees.

Both sides of the aisle also traded barbs following the Senate met here hours after election of PPP senators Saleem Mandviwalla and Quratulain Marri as chairpersons of Senate standing committees on finance and revenue, and planning and development respectively.

At the outset of the sitting, Parliamentary Leader of PTI in the House Ali Zafar was the first one who raised the matter saying that opposition had been deprived of the due share of chairmanship of those committees that were supposed to hold accountability of the government.

He regretted that the chairmanship pf committees that were supposed to be given the opposition were being kept by the treasury. He said a decision which should have been taken by the parliamentary leaders had been done through computer, emphasising that it was unacceptable.

PTI Senator Ali urged the Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani to play his role in settling the matter by bringing the Leader of the House Ishaq Dar and the parliamentary heads on the negotiation table. “Otherwise, we will be heading towards a crisis. Do mot compel us to boycott the committees”, he said.