Wednesday, June 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab bans burning of offals at public places

APP
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   In a bid to ensure public safety and maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting the burning of animal heads and trotters at public places. A spokesperson from the provincial Home Department told PTV that the directive also extends to the disposal of sacrificial animal offal, with strict prohibitions against dumping them in manholes, drainage systems, or canals. He said the measures aim to prevent environmental hazards and promote hygienic practices during the festive period. Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that the government has forbidden banned organizations from collecting sacrificial animal hides, as part of efforts to regulate the distribution and utilization of animal by-products.

To a query, he said the Punjab Home Department has established a dedicated control room tasked with monitoring compliance across the province. 

2023 report: HRCP seeks measures to ensure human rights protection

He noted that through vigilant oversight and coordination, authorities aim to ensure adherence to the prescribed guidelines and maintain public order throughout the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024