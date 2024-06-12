Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

LAHORE - The PML-N government is all set to present its first budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Punjab Assembly on June 13 (tomorrow).

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will present the budget in the Assembly session to be presided over by Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan. The Assembly will meet for presentation of the budget at 2pm on Thursday.

Sources in the finance department said that total outlay of the provincial budget would be around Rs 5392 billion, 20.3 per cent more than the last year’s budget. The provincial government is expected to receive Rs 3700 billion from the federal government under the NFC award while it is likely to generate Rs 1027 billion from its own resources.

According to sources, the government will allocate Rs 800 billion for the development schemes. The budget allocations for health and education departments are likely to be Rs 600 and Rs 406 billion respectively. The government is most likely to set aside Rs 30 billion for the Ramazan package. An amount of Rs 597 will be spent to payment of salaries to the government employees while pensioners will consume Rs 447 billion from the provincial budget.

Separately, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has clarified that the Punjab government is not allocating funds to any Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in the upcoming provincial budget.

She made these remarks in response to former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s statement alleging the distribution of funds to Punjab MPAs.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that there is no practice of utilizing government funds for political interests in Punjab. The minister assured that such practices will not be allowed in the future also. She expressed disappointment over Miftah Ismail’s statement terming it irresponsible and unexpected from someone of his stature.

She noted that the government has saved Rs 530 billion for the people of Punjab by discontinuing unnecessary schemes.