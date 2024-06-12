Punjab chief minister launches Traffic Response Unit in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched the Traffic Response Unit in Lahore.

On this occasion, the chief minister inspected bikes of the traffic response unit. She had a conversation with wardens and inquired about the training and other matters.

She also observed the message through public address in case of a traffic jam. After the launch of the Traffic Response Unit, a special meeting was held on traffic management under the chairmanship of CM Maryam Nawaz.

The chief minister set a deadline to improve the flow of traffic in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz directed to provide alternative place to wheel-carts for making traffic flow smooth.

She also directed to ensure lane line discipline in all cases and launch an awareness campaign for rickshaws and motorbikes to keep them in their respective lanes.

During the meeting, implementation on Intelligence Traffic Signal Management System in Lahore was reviewed. She directed authorities concerned to make effective and sustainable planning to solve the issue of encroachments along roads.

CM Maryam also ordered to restore the screens installed for traffic guidance. In the meeting, CTO Ammara Azhar giving a briefing said the special traffic response unit will reach the traffic jam area on call to 15.

The special unit consisting of 50 heavy bikes and 100 wardens will take immediate action to clear the traffic mess. For this purpose, the Traffic Response Unit has been given special training for a month.

The CTO further said that the Traffic Response Unit was also given first aid training by Red Crescent. Public address system and first aid box will also be installed on each motorbike. The traffic wardens will also make recording through a special camera.

