Raja Hamza powers OGDCL to President’s Trophy Grade-II title win

LAHORE - Raja Hamza Waheed struck an unbeaten matchwinning second-innings ton to power the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to a nine-wicket win over Eshaal Associates on day four of the President’s Trophy Grade-II final at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Raja Hamza struck 143 not out in his 159-ball stay at the crease hitting 22 boundaries and two sixes. OGDCL began day four with their overnight score of 93-0 and added the required 162 runs to seal the 255-run target losing only Abbas Ali (51, 82b, 5x4s, 2x6s) who fell to Hamza Sajjad. OGDCL chased the target in 50.3 overs.

Abbas and Raja Hamza stitched an opening partnership of 135 runs. Mohammad Umair, batting at three, chipped in with an unbeaten half-century (51 not out, 65b, 8x4s) to help his team get over the line and also shared a 120-run second wicket stand with Raja Hamza.

OGDCL, having won the President’s Trophy Grade-II tournament, have qualified for the President’s Trophy Grade-I tournament in the upcoming 2024-25 domestic season. OGDCL bagged a cash prize of PKR 1.5 million while the runners-up, Eshaal Associates were awarded PKR 0.75 million.

SCORES IN BRIEF

OGDCL 315-7, 75 overs (Rizwan Ali 143*, M Sarwar Afridi 84; M Adil 3-55, Hamza Sajjad 2-67) AND 255-1, 50.3 overs (Raja Hamza Waheed 143*, M Umair 51*, Abbas Ali 51; Hamza Sajjad 1-62) beat

ESHAAL ASSOCIATES 297 all out, 59.3 overs (M Sudais 87, Afaq Ahmed 43, Abdul Rehman 43; M Huzaifa 4-79, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 3-52, Jawad Ali 2-35) AND 272 all out, 58.4 overs (Sajjad Ali 58, Abdul Rehman 40; Mushtaq Ahmed 5-93, M Sarwar Afridi 4-75) by 9 wickets.