Recounting of votes at four polling stations of NA-231 ordered

Regional Election Commission Karachi has ordered vote recounting at the four-polling station over the issue of alleged rigging in NA-231.

The recounting will take place on June 14 at 11am in the office of Deputy Commissioner Malir while all the candidates have been instructed to ensure attendance in person or through their representatives.

The stations are being reopened on the petition of Khalid Mehmood Advocate against rigging in the election. It was stated that Hakeem Baloch was elected MNA in the polling station number 65, 98, 71 and 175 by rigging.

