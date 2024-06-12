Request to Increase Pensions in the Budget

In our society, a common pensioner struggles to make ends meet because they cannot demand relief like the serving employees whose unions can stage protests and sometimes block roads outside government offices to build pressure for their demands. The next year’s budget is approaching, but there is no news about any relief being considered by the Ministry of Finance for pensioners.

The sitting government is expected to provide maximum relief to the inflation-hit segments of society, including pensioners. To let them take a sigh of relief, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance are requested to kindly make efforts to allow a 10 to 15% increase in pensions in the budget for FY 2024-25.

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.