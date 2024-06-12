Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Our Staff Reporter
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The security forces have killed at least 11 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to a statement from the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The overnight operation, which was carried out on 10-11 June, was launched in response to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that killed seven soldiers on June 9, including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir in Lakki Marwat district also. The military said that the operation was conducted to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice. “During conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralized & sent to hell while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.” Sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

