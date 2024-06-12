Wednesday, June 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO

Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO
Web Desk
12:52 AM | June 12, 2024
National

Security forces killed 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat district, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted in the operation.

The intelligence based operation was in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed the determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024