Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO

Security forces killed 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in district, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted in the operation.

The intelligence based operation was in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed the determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.