Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Sindh govt working to restore natural waterways: CM Murad

Sindh govt working to restore natural waterways: CM Murad
Our Staff Reporter
June 12, 2024
KARACHI    -  The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that in the wake of the 2022 floods and the impact of climate change, Sindh government was working to restore natural waterways so that rainwater can be disposed of naturally. This, he said while talking to Ambassador of the Netherlands Mrs Henny de Vries who called on him here at the CM House.

The CM emphasised the need to strengthen our canal system, irrigation network, and drainage system in response to the floods of 2010, 2011, and 2022, in order to mitigate heavy damage from flash floods or riverine floods.

Ambassador de Vries said that the heavy rains that caused floods in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh were the result of climate change, therefore the onward development needed to make climate resilient. At this, the CM said that his government was working to restore natural waterways so that flood water could be disposed of in its natural gravity. The chief minister and the Dutch ambassador discussed investment opportunities in Sindh. Mrs Henny de Vries said that the Dutch Agriculture Bank was interested in advancing loans for agriculture development and added that flood-resilient crops were needed for the ongoing climate change era. The CM thanked the ambassador and said that his government’s investment department would contact the Dutch Embassy and discuss the modalities for agricultural support. The CM offered Dutch firms to come over and invest in wastewater treatment plants in Karachi. The treated water would be used for industrial purposes and investment in the treatment of water would give good returns.

