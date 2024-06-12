Sports festival for govt employees ends in Dir

Dir - The six-day Inter-Departmental Sports Festival ended at Dir Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The district sports office and district administration had jointly organised the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Yamin Khan appreciated the officials concerned for organising the event.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali said that over 400 players and 25 teams took part in the tournament, which was an opportunity for the government employees to showcase their talent in various games.

He said that similar tournaments would also be organised for street children as under 13 children to encourage them to exhibit their talents.