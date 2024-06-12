Tajikistan down Pakistan 3-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

LAHORE - Pakistan’s national football team faced a 3-0 defeat against Tajikistan in their final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Dushanbe on Tuesday. According to information made available here, the home side took the lead in the 35th minute with a goal from MabateshoevShervoni. Tajikistan continued to dominate in the second half, with Safarov Manuchehr scoring in the 65th minute and Vahdat Hanonov sealing the victory with a third goal in the 70th minute.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of Group G, having lost all six of their qualifying matches. Last week, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. The team’s challenging journey began with a 4-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa in November, followed by a 6-1 defeat to Tajikistan in Islamabad later that month. During Ramadan, Jordan defeated Pakistan 3-0 in Islamabad and later handed them a 7-0 loss at the Amman International Stadium.

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s match, logistical challenges nearly prevented the entire Pakistan squad from reaching Dushanbe. Some players and support staff departed from Islamabad after the match against Saudi Arabia, but others were delayed due to two flight cancellations from Faisalabad—first due to a technical issue and then a bird strike. A subsequent chartered flight was also canceled because of technical problems.With the team’s participation in jeopardy, the Pakistan Air Force intervened, flying the remaining players to Tajikistan from Nur Khan Air Base on the morning of the match.

Despite the setbacks and defeats, Pakistan’s football team head coach Stephen Constantine expressed optimism about the team’s progress. Addressing a post-match press conference, the head coach praised the players for their resilience and commitment under challenging circumstances. Stephen also thanked the Tajikistan Football Federation for their hospitality. “First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to the Tajikistan Football Federation for their hospitality,” Stephen said. “Their efforts ensured a smooth experience for us during this challenging qualifier.

The head coach also expressed his appreciation for the support received from the Pakistan Air Force, acknowledging their crucial role in the team’s travel arrangements. “I also want to thank the Pakistan government and Pakistan Air Force. Without their help and support, our remaining squad would not have been able to travel to Tajikistan,” he added. Reflecting on the match, Stephen noted the progress his team has made since their last encounter with Tajikistan. “I still remember the 6-1 defeat in Islamabad,” he recalled.”Considering the circumstances we faced today, a 3-0 result is a significant improvement. The players are the heroes.”We have shown in these World Cup qualifiers that our performance is getting better, and we are on the right track,” he asserted.