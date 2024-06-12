Tariq Zaman visits 3rd Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp

LAHORE - The 3rd Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2024 was visited by chief guest Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Tuesday.

Other notables present on the occasion were former Davis Cup player and renowned coach Rashid Malik, who is also Camp Commandant, former national tennis player Asif Feroze, former Junior Davis Cup player and Pakistan junior No. 1 Ahmad Babar, national player Imran Bhatti and the entire camp participants, who are the top 4 ranked national players in their respective categories.

Camp Commandant Rashid Malik introduced the promising participants of the camo with the chief guest Tariq Zaman and informed him about their progress and performance during the camp. The coaches of the camo also had a detailed meeting with the chief guest and assured him that after the completion of the camp, a good change and improvement will be seen in the participants of the camp, who will perform better at national level and try to win accolades for their province.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik especially thanked Mr. Tariq Zaman for sponsoring the High Performance Camp for the third consecutive year and hoped that he would continue to support this sport, that will benefit Pakistan tennis in the long run.

“Such camps should be held thrice a year, as these are necessary to enhance the performances of the national players. I urge the Sports Board Punjab and corporate giants to come forward and play a pivotal role in such activities, that are also their one of the major responsibilities and help in polishing and shining our future stars, who, in return, will win international laurels for their countries,” Malik concluded.