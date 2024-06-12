Three Eidul Azha holidays in Pakistan

The federal government has announced three holidays to celebrate , says a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

The Eid holidays will be observed from June 17 to 19 (Monday to Wednesday), and all public and private offices will resume their activities on Thursday (June 20).

Earlier this week, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that would be celebrated on June 17 (Monday) across the country.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, presided over the meeting. The committee sat for a couple of hours and after gathering evidence, announced the onset of the new month.

The Zilhajj moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia a day earlier and the Muslim country will celebrate on June 16. According to Saudi authorities, the first day of Zilhajj was on June 7 (Friday).

Eid forecast for Pakistan

In keeping with the tradition, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a few days earlier that was likely to be celebrated on June 17 (Monday).

According to the Climate Data Processing Centre, the moon of Zilhajj was most likely to be sighted on June 7 (Friday) and would be on June 17 (Monday).