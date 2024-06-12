Towards Gender Equality

The recent debate initiated by the DG Immigration and Passport regarding the need for women to have their husband’s/ex-husband’s name on passports has ended as the Lahore High Court (LHC) settled it. In a verdict permitting women to keep their father’s name on their passports and CNICs, a restrictive and discriminatory notion, that sought to link a woman’s identity to her marital status, is dissolved. As a usual societal practice, women are expected to change their identity after marriage by replacing their father’s name with their husband’s. But NADRA did not impose this as a mandatory change.

The LHC’s ruling protects women against unnecessary intervention by the Immigration and Passports Ministry. The court has taken the side of equality and equity and removed another burden on women’s participation in public life. Now the government should ensure that this policy is implemented within the given timeline. Meanwhile, NADRA and the Passport and Immigration Department should take this opportunity to rationalize whatever remains of the discriminatory rules in the standard procedures of both. For women who travel regularly, discrepancies between CNICs and passports would have doubled the already existing troubles. On the part of the DG Immigration, this was a careless policy consideration. The verdict is helpful for women and girls traveling abroad for education or work. Not only does it ease the process, but it also helps them retain their identity as they wish.

The general public must be made aware of these rules so that women do not feel pressured to change their names on identity cards, which otherwise is the norm. In a society where women’s participation in public life is already handicapped by an aversion to accepting their role, the state must only contribute to changing those norms by adopting more open policies and laws. Regression into an obsolete set of rules, such as the husband’s name on CNIC and passport, only pushes society backward and makes life more difficult for the already disadvantaged.