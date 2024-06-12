Two killed in explosion at scrap shop in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - At least two people were killed in an explosion at a scrap shop here, a rescuer said. A victim identified as Arshad, 40, son of Muhammad Aslam succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The other injured named Muhammad Latif, 30, son of Allah Diwaya was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. Both of the dead bodies were shifted to a hospital. Further investigation was underway to figure out the cause of the incident, it was said.

TRADER HURT CRITICALLY ON ROBBERY’S RESISTANCE IN MUZAFFARGARH

A trader was hurt critically after putting resistance to armed robbery bid, police said.

According to FIR registered with Sadr police station of Alipure, some three armed robbers broke into karyana shop of Muhammad Nazir, son of Ghulam Farid late night Monday when he was about to closing the shop.

They took out money worth Rs350,000 from cash draw on gunpoint. At the moment, when the shopkeeper offered resistance, one of the robber reported to have shot four fires straight on the shopkeeper causing him critically injured.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.

Police registered a case on report of the victim’s nephew, Muhammad Farooq, son of Muhammad Aamir against unidentified robbers and started searching them out.

PFA SEIZES CONSIGNMENT OF DEAD CHICKEN

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized a big consignment of dead chicken from Kot Addu on Tuesday. Official sources said about 520 number of the dead chicken on the way of transportation, were wasted after seized on main highway. Two people including a driver were arrested on the spot while the suppliers were booked by the police. The action was launched by joint venture of Punjab Food Authority with the local police. DG PFA Punjab said in statement that the dead chicken used to be supplied at different restaurants, especially preparation of shawrma in different parts of Kot Addu. He warned of tightening noose around dealers and suppliers of meat of dead animals strictly in future.