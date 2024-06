SHEIKHUPURA - Two women including mother and daughter were crushed to death by a tractor trolley here on Tuesday, police said. According to details, a hay laden tractor got out of control due to bursting of tyre and it ran over a motorcycle carrying two women near a multinational milk packing factory. As a result of accident, two women including Qafia Bibi and her mother Idrees Bibi died on the spot. The police and rescue teams reached the scene of accident and shifted the bodies to hospital.