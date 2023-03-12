Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 12 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah. A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad round­ed up 12 beggars including 9 males and 3 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Pa­nahgah) of General Bus Stand, whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, so that they could lead a produc­tive and honorable life in the society, he added.