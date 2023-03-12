Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,776. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 44,129 from Rawalpindi and 3,647 from other districts. Among the new cases, one of each case had arrived from Taxila and the Rawalpindi Cantonment area. “Presently, eight confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district hospital,” the report added.