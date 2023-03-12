Share:

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shaukat Masih Sindhu has retrieved 27-acre state land from land grabbers. A spokesman for the admin­istration said here on Saturday that qabza mafia had occupied the state land in Chak No 534-GB for the last many years. Receiving a complaint, the AC conducted an operation along with his team and re­trieved the state land, which has the market value of Rs 90 million. The AC handed over the custody of land to revenue officers, he added.