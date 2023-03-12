Share:

KARACHI-Unidentified people murdered a nine-year-old minor boy after sexually abusing him in Korangi Zaman Town area of Karachi on Saturday.

The police have confirmed that minor Hussain was sexually abused. The police have arrested two accused, besides registering an FIR into the incident. Hussain’s dead body was recovered from a car owned by Shahzad, a resident of the same locality.

Hussain, who is mentally handicapped, was residing in Korangi Zaman Town. He left the home on Friday but did not return. Later, his dead body was recovered late on Friday night from Shahzad’s car, a resident of the same area. As per the preliminary report, Shahzad left his home with his family to buy some medicines. At the parking area, he found Hussain’s dead body in his car. He informed the police about the body. Police, taking immediate action, arrested watchman Asim of the parking stand and he owner of the car.

The FIR was lodged by Hussain’s father Meezan at Zaman Town Police Station. Hussain’s family along with residents of the area staged a protest demonstration after the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. They also demanded of the government to punish the culprits publicly. They said police had completely failed to check dacoity incidents, abuse of children sexually and other crimes. The demanded of the high-ups to take immediate action and the real criminal behind the incident should be arrested.

Meanwhile, slain Hussain’s funeral prayer was offered at a local mosque in Korangi amid sobbing and sighs. He was laid to rest in local graveyard. On the other hand, the police have given assurance to family members of Hussain that the accused will be nabbed soon.