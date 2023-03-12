Share:

RAWALPINDI - Armed dacoity incidents have deprived two citizens of mobile phones and cash on gunpoint while a robber stole tools, battery and copper from a house in different strikes in different areas within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Lines, informed sources on Saturday. Continuous surge in street crime in jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines has scared citizens from moving on roads and in streets even during day light, they said.

According to sources, a man was parking his car inside garage of house located at Street No 7 when two dacoits riding on a motorcycle appeared from somewhere. One of the dacoits held the citizen hostage on gunpoint and later bundled him to car where he snatched cash and mobile phone from him. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. In yet another incident, Jalal Zeb, resident of Officers Colony, lodged a complaint with police that he was heading towards home after leaving Metro Bus Station when two armed dacoits stopped him near KIPS Academy. He said that the dacoits snatched cash and mobile phone from him and fled from the scene.

Police filed cases on complaints of victims and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far. A young boy was also kidnapped from Tahli Mohri area while police had launched search for the abducted person after filing a case against the unknown kidnappers.