LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that the arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan events - Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race have been given final shape.

The DG SBP said these events would be organised as part of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations on March 12 under the banner of SBP. “Tour de Lahore Cycle Race for professional runners will start at 7.00am while Pink Race for female runners will kick off at 7.15am at Liberty Chowk whereas the beginning time of Run Lahore Run Marathon is 7.30am.” Tariq Qureshi said Family Fun Race for male sprinters will commence at 9.45am while the female runners will begin their journey at 10.00am whereas the Wheelchair Race will start at 10.20am.