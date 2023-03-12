Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) of Islamabad Capital Police arrested nine members of inter provincial car-lifter gang and recovered nine vehicles worth Rs 22 million from their possession, a Police Public Relation Officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the directions of the Inspector General of police (iGP) islamabad Dr. Akbar nasir Khan, the islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, special tasks were assigned to SSP Investigation and teams were constituted under the supervision of DSP (RDU) to ensure effective action against those involved in car theft activities.

The police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending 9 members of inter-provincial car lifting gang and recovered nine vehicles worth Rs 22 million from their possession. The car lifters were identified as Adil Shoukat, Mehtab, Adnan, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Mushtaq, Sameer Nazeer, Asad Ali, Ehsan Ullah and Shahid Hussain.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed that they have committed several crimes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore and other districts of Punjab by fraudulently giving fake CNIC cards and pay orders to real owners by making a phone deal with the online apps. Numerous cases were already registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DiG (Operations) Syed Shehzad nadeem Bukhari has appreciated this performance of AVLU police team and directed to enhance vigilance to curb car lifting incidents. He also requested citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without the cooperation of citizens. He said that community policing would be ensured in order to curb crime and protect the lives and property of the citizens.