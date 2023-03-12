Share:

KHUZDAR - Speakers at a seminar held at Balochistan University of engineering and Technology here on saturday stressed on Baloch exiled leaders and militants to lay down arms and come to the negotiating table. The seminar organised by the university was titled ‘prospering Balochistan with reconciliation.’ The speakers highlighted the steps taken by the provincial government for prosperity of Balochistan. The participants included Mpa Younis aziz Zehri, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Maj (retd) Ilyas Kibzai and Dr Jalal hussain shah, registrar Balochistan University of engineering and Technology. Faculty members of the university, notables and members of the civil society attended the event.