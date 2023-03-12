Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Min­ister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved Rs100 million in funds for providing ration to the prisoners in the jails of the province, a Balochistan government spokesman said on Saturday. He said that the contractors providing ration to the ju­dicial lock-up prisoners had stopped the supply of ration to most of the jails due to non-payment of dues worth 160 mil­lion rupees for the last two years. A sum­mary of 106.8 million rupees was sent to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, which has been approved. After the approval of the funds, IG Prison Balochistan Shujaud­din Kasi held talks with the contractors of the prison department who agreed to resume the supply of the ration to the in­mates. According to the jail authorities, a separate summary will also be sent to the Chief Minister by the Home Department for the payment of last year’s dues worth 60 million rupees.

CHAIRMAN SENATE CALLS ON BALOCHISTAN GOVERNOR

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq San­jrani on Saturday called on Governor Balo­chistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here at Governor House. Chairman Senate con­gratulated Balochistan Governor on the as­sumption of office of the Governor. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, in­cluding the overall situation of the country and the province, were discussed. The two leaders agreed to strengthen and stabilize the relations between the federation and the province.