QUETTA - Balochistan Food Authority & Nutrition International organised a two-day orientation training related to Salt Iodisation Officers of BFA & salt Processors attended the said Session. Dr Fatima Saad and Dr Mehmood Khan of USI program informed the participants about Salt Fortification and the ongoing Universal Salt Iodisation Program of Nutrition International in this regard. On the final day, Secretary Food Department Mujeeb ur Rehman, Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai, Coordinator National Fortification Alliance Dr Khawaja Masood also participated in the training session.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2023
Share: