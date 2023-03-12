Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Food Authority & Nutrition Interna­tional organised a two-day orientation training re­lated to Salt Iodisation Officers of BFA & salt Proces­sors attended the said Session. Dr Fatima Saad and Dr Mehmood Khan of USI program informed the participants about Salt Fortification and the ongo­ing Universal Salt Iodisation Program of Nutrition International in this regard. On the final day, Secre­tary Food Department Mujeeb ur Rehman, Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai, Coordinator National Fortification Alliance Dr Khawaja Masood also participated in the training session.