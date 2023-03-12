Share:

LAHORE - Bilal Asim (SICAS) clinched the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Saturday. Bilal Asim, student of Rashid Malik as well as Ace Tennis Academy, was in great form after returning from Bahrain, where he represented Pakistan in ITF Juniors.

He started well against Karachi’s Mahatir Muhammad and outsmarted him by 6-0, 2-0(rtd) to win the boys U-18 title. The boys U-16 singles title was clinched by Ahtesham Humayun (Crescent), who defeated Muhammad Salar by 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the final. Abubakar Talha (F.G School Lahore) outwitted spirited Amir Mazari (Aitchison) by 6-1, 6-1 to claim the U-14 singles title. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Hajra Sohail (SICAS) played so well against her brother Abdur Rehman (SICAS) and succeeded in edging him out 5-4, 5-4 to lift the title. In the boys/ girls U-10 final, Rashid Ali Bachani played well against Mustafa Uzair Rana and outlasted him 4-0, 4-2 to win the title.

Rana Saeed, Marketing Head of Service Industries, graced the finals as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. He also lauded the winners and asked them to work harder and win international laurels for Pakistan. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) thanked Mr. Arif Saeed for his generous support for tennis and hoped that he would continue to support this beautiful game. He also congratulated all the winners and urged all the participants to prepare well for the upcoming events and try to win titles in their respective categories.