Caretaker Punjab Cabinet has decided to cancel license of 56 salt mining companies in the province.

This was decided during meeting of Caretaker Cabinet chaired by the Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

The cabinet formed a committee to complete formalities for cancellation of licenses and granted approval for amended rock salt policy for making the salt mining procedure transparent.

The Caretaker Cabinet also granted permission to students for free travel in Metro Bus Service while in uniform.

The meeting directed Energy Department to take measures for power savings under Prime Minister's Energy Conservation Policy.