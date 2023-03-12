Share:

The caretaker Punjab government has summoned Rangers ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Lahore.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally on Sunday (today) in connection with the election campaign, launched for upcoming general elections in Punjab.

According to sources, Rangers will be deployed at sensitive areas to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Earlier, the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to hold a public rally.

Addressing a press conference, Information Minister Amir Mir said that the government had imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, citing terror threat and beginning to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the provincial capital.

“Imran Khan has announced to hold rally on the day – when PSL matches will start in Lahore and a marathon will also be held,” he said, adding that a ban has been imposed on carrying out public rallies in Lahore tomorrow.

“The election campaign in the province will start from April 6,” Amir Mir said, urging PTI Chairman Imran Khan to cooperate with Punjab government.