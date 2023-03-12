Share:

Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday announced his formal joining of Pakistan Muslim League-Q in the presence of party president Ch Shujat Hussian, urging all political parties to sit together for Pakistan's progress.

Addressing the press conference, Chaudhry Sarwar said Chaudhry Shujaat invited him to join the Muslim League-Q and he took the step after consulting all his friends, everyone suggested he should go with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as he is a reliable person. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain always tried to connect the politicians [for the betterment of the country].

Former Punjab Governor said despite the sinking conditions of the country, the politicians are not ready to sit together. We [all] have to sit together to get the country out of its problems and to prosper. I invite all the authorities to come together for the development of the country.