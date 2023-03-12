Share:

QUETTA - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday called on Gov­ernor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here at Governor House. Chairman Senate congratulated Balochistan Governor on the as­sumption of office of the Governor. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including the overall situa­tion of the country and the province, were discussed. The two leaders agreed to strengthen and stabilize the relations between the federation and the province.