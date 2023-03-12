Share:

LAHORE - Commis­sioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the measures taken to facilitate the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan. Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that official sales points should be extended at tehsil level while district officers and assistant commissioners would supervise the ramzan bazaars and ensure sales of commodities at gov­ernment announced rates. The com­missioner directed the deputy com­missioner to submit reports in his office regarding price control mea­sures in their respective districts. He added that arrangements and prep­arations should be completed be­fore Ramadan as per govt’s instruc­tions. He warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering during the month of Ramadan.