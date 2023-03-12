LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the measures taken to facilitate the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan. Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that official sales points should be extended at tehsil level while district officers and assistant commissioners would supervise the ramzan bazaars and ensure sales of commodities at government announced rates. The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner to submit reports in his office regarding price control measures in their respective districts. He added that arrangements and preparations should be completed before Ramadan as per govt’s instructions. He warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering during the month of Ramadan.
Staff Reporter
March 12, 2023
