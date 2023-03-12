Share:

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), nation-wide inflation has reached sky-high levels of 42.27%, resulting in the kind of food insecurity that Pakistan has never seen before. We have reached a point where basic commodities have become unaffordable for the masses, and what is worse is that this situation is expected to get much worse. Not only does the government need to introduce short and immediate solutions that will, at the very least, ensure that access to food is guaranteed but it will also have to deal with the matter at the grass-roots level.

Dwindling reserves, slow economic growth and costly imports have created an environment in which it is nearly impossible for masses to survive. Historically, despite all hardships, Pakistan was never a country that experienced food insecurity because our agricultural output was high. After the 2022 floods, output has significantly reduced, resulting in an enhanced reliance on agricultural imports. Not only this, but surrounding circumstances like the global hike in oil prices, poor management of the power sector, reduced revenue generation and political instability have all contributed towards economic hardships, the brunt of which is being borne by those from low-income households.

What we need right now are immediate solutions that tackle this food insecurity. Fixing the price of basic items like wheat—a practice that the government is already doing—and incorporating surveillance to ensure that all retailers sell at the stated price is essential. Local farmers must be incentivised to produce more, and special arrangements must be made to ensure that their damaged land is restored. Retailers and manufacturers should also be warned against transferring most taxes onto the end buyer so that they can escape their own fiscal responsibilities. Apart from this, certain welfare schemes must also be introduced to facilitate and help those that are below the line of poverty.

While the government employs immediate solutions, it must also look to target the problem at the grass-root level. And this would mean restructuring the economy so that it remains self-sustaining, productive and growth-oriented.