MULTAN - President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Saturday said that there were about 19 million acre of barren land in the country which could be made fertile to address the issue of food security. In a statement, Khalid Khokhar observed that food security was vital for the country. “Revolutionary steps are needed to improve agriculture production,” he stressed. Khokhar further held that the conversion of barren land into fertile land was essential to meet future needs. To meet the challenge of conversion of the barren land “the armed forces could perform bet­ter as it has an immense resource,” he viewed.