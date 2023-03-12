Share:

QUETTA - On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Turbat Univer­sity Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, the Directorate of Student Affairs here on Saturday conducted a series of counseling, guidance and orientation sessions on dif­ferent themes including semes­ter rules, scholarship programs, sports and extracurricular activ­ities, academic rules, plagiarism policy, hostel rules, students discipline rules and campus life. According to Director Stu­dents’ Affairs, Muzaffir Hus­sain, the sessions were aimed at providing valuable awareness and support to the students in adjusting to the new academic environment of the university and providing them with the tools necessary for success in their academic journey. The stu­dents of BS 1st semester from different departments of the University participated in the orientation sessions held on dif­ferent days at UoT. The resource persons of different sessions including, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Direc­tor Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Mumtaz Baloch, Hostel Provost, Abdul Jabbar, In-charge Financial Aid Office, Mazhar Gichki, In-charge Sports, M Younus, Hostel Warden and Mr. MehrabSaleem, Campus Coor­dinator briefed the students regarding rules, regulations and working mechanism of their respective sections and facili­ties available for the students at university. They encouraged the students to adopt an effective studying habits and to actively participate in academic and ex­tracurricular activities.