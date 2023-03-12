QUETTA - On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Turbat University Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, the Directorate of Student Affairs here on Saturday conducted a series of counseling, guidance and orientation sessions on different themes including semester rules, scholarship programs, sports and extracurricular activities, academic rules, plagiarism policy, hostel rules, students discipline rules and campus life. According to Director Students’ Affairs, Muzaffir Hussain, the sessions were aimed at providing valuable awareness and support to the students in adjusting to the new academic environment of the university and providing them with the tools necessary for success in their academic journey. The students of BS 1st semester from different departments of the University participated in the orientation sessions held on different days at UoT. The resource persons of different sessions including, Dr. Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Mumtaz Baloch, Hostel Provost, Abdul Jabbar, In-charge Financial Aid Office, Mazhar Gichki, In-charge Sports, M Younus, Hostel Warden and Mr. MehrabSaleem, Campus Coordinator briefed the students regarding rules, regulations and working mechanism of their respective sections and facilities available for the students at university. They encouraged the students to adopt an effective studying habits and to actively participate in academic and extracurricular activities.
March 12, 2023
