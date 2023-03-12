Share:

LARKANA - Additional District & Sessions Rashid Ali Dayo on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to one of the co-accused, Jaman alias Juma Burdi, and imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million in a double-murder case, here. According to details, convict Jaman alias Juma Burdi was found guilty of killing two persons, namely Ali Sher Patojo and Sengar Burdi in a clash over a land dispute in Zulfikar Bagh in the limits of Hydari police station, in 2013. Moreover, the judge in a verdict stated that in case of default in the payment of fine, the convict would further serve an additional four-month sentence.