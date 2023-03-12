Share:

RAWALPINDI - Duty Civil Judge Rawalpindi Muhammad Zaigham on Saturday has sent two revenue officers to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. They were arrested by anti-graft body in a land fraud case involving former governor Sindh and ex-minister of PTI.

The court ordered the investigators of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region to reproduce the accused identified as Muhammad Salim Akhter and Raja Ashfaq (patwaris) on March 25 for further proceeding against them. Earlier, the anti-graft body had booked as many as 10 persons including former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, PTI former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiani, his son Fahad Amir Kiani, and Asim Aziz, the owner of illegal Abdullah City, on charges of submitting tempered documents with RDA for nOC of a housing society and swindling innocent citizens by selling plots in bogus housing society “Avalon City” on Chakri Road.

When court took up the case, ACE Rawalpindi Region Sub Inspector (SI) Naheem Abbas had produced the two accused Muhammad Salim Akhter and Raja Ashfaq and sought 7-day extension in their physical remand. However, the court rejected the plea of investigation officer of anti-graft body and sent the two accused to Adiala Jail on 14-day of judicial remand. On the occasion, ACE Rawalpindi Region Assistant Director legal Shehzad Ahmed, Assistant Director nisar Ahmed Joya, and Raja Guftar Ahmed and Chaudhry Mehran Anwar Raja, the counsels for accused, were also present in the courtroom.

The officials of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region had registered a case against 10 persons including PTI leaders and former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Mehmood Kiani and two officers of land revenue department for swindling innocent citizens by selling plots in an illegal housing society Avalon City by changing previous name Abdullah City on Chakri Road.

The other accused has been identified as Fahad Amir Kiani, son of former federal minister health Amir Mehmood Kiani, Raja Muhammad Ashfaq Patwari, Muhammad Salim Akhter Patwari, Asim Aziz, owner of illegal housing society Abdullah City, Hassan Hamidi, Waqas Aziz Qureshi, Ibad Rasool Qureshi and Mehmood Baqi Molvie. A case was registered against the accused with Police Station ACE Rawalpindi under sections 420/468/471/409 of PPC and 5/2/47 of PCA on complaint/ inquiry report of Circle Officer Zulfiqar Muhammad, they said. The anti-graft body has started carrying out raids to arrest former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, ex-minister Amir Mehmood Kiani and other accused.