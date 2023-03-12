Share:

I’m sure that many students who graduated in December 2022 are still waiting for their degree verification. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) created an online portal for degree verification to eliminate red tape, but unfortunately, the purpose is not being served. The process used to take around 5-6 days, but now it takes almost a month. I submitted my application a couple of weeks ago, but there has been no progress on it. The HEC authorities need to streamline the process for the benefit of students.

ROMANA KHAN,

Karachi.