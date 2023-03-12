Share:

Joining forces opposing immediate elections in KP and Punjab, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the counterterrorism departments (CTDs) have suggested that the polls be delayed by two to three months. These agencies asserted that the country is undergoing a new wave of terrorism that makes the question of safety a prime concern and judging from the frequency of attacks in the last few months, there is some truth to this statement. However, this opens up a whole new can of worms pertaining to why delaying the elections may be the only option, rather than employing more security.

Within the last few months, the precarious security situation in Pakistan has been a cause of worry for the government. Despite this, it found a way to manage especially through employing more security–a reasonable and manageable solution to heightened militancy. If there are any adjustments that we must make, surely they should be along the lines of deploying more forces along polling stations within the provinces rather than delaying a constitutionally mandated event entirely. It is not as though we lack the manpower; we have deployed extra forces to ensure that the PSL continues undisturbed and is a safe event not only for the athletes but the spectators. So why do we draw the line when it comes to the elections? The governments of Punjab and KP were dissolved on January 14 and 18, respectively, and months have passed engaging in debates about when the elections should take place rather than following constitutional provisions that state that they must be held within 90 days of dissolution.

The job of the government and its agencies is to protect the law and enforce it in a manner that protects its integrity. Suggestions that go against these enshrined principles only add to the conceptions of the public that the intelligence or establishment interferes and manipulates politics for its own objectives. The only way to distance from this dominant discourse amongst the masses is to enforce and protect the law in the manner in which it was codified. There are vital decisions that need to be made for the betterment of both provinces and the longer we delay elections, the longer the air of instability looms over us.