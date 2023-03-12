Share:

President of Central Punjab of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on the issue of stopping the PTI rally.

It has been stated in the letter that the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the election schedule in Punjab, following which PTI announced a rally and the caretaker government imposed Section 144 [to stop the rally].

It was further mentioned that the rally was also brutally manhandled by the police earlier, due to which one of their activist was martyred.

The PTI’s rally is going to be held at 2pm while PSL match is at 7pm.

In the letter, the electoral watchdog has been asked to take notice of the caretaker government's role and declare the implementation of Section 144 illegal.

It should be noted that after the announcement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to hold a rally today, the caretaker Punjab government has summoned the Rangers by imposing Section 144 in Lahore.