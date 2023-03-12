Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Mohsin Leghari of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has officially been declared the winner in the NA- 193 constituency by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its notification issued here on Saturday. Mohsin has effectively secured his place in the National Assembly with a staggering 91,103 votes, beating his closest rival by over 35,000 votes. His closest rival, Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), trailed far behind with 55,697 votes. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, Akhtar Hassan Khan Gorchani, received 20,074 votes.