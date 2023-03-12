Share:

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - Candidates for the Punjab Assembly election can file their nomination papers with the Re-turning Officers from Sunday (today) till Tuesday next. The names of nominated candidates will be published on 15th while the scrutiny process of nomination papers will continue till 22nd. The appeals can be filed against the rejection or acceptance of nominations papers till 27th.

The Appellate Tribunal will decide the appeals till 3rd of next month. The revised list of candidates will be published on 4th. Candidates may withdraw their papers on 5th while a revised list of candidates will be published on the same day. Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 6th of next month while polling will be held on 30th of next month. PPP asks its candidates to submit nomination papers for Punjab polls

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Saturday directed the party candidates to submit their nomination papers from Sunday (March 12) to Tuesday (March 14), for the upcoming elections. In a seven-point direction paper, issued here on Saturday, the candidates were directed to seek help of a legal expert during preparation of the nomination papers. They were asked to keep their verified vote number slip, computerised CNICs and tax number with them during filing of their papers.

The proposer and the seconder of the candidate should be from the same constituency from where he would contest elections. The candidates have been asked to fill in the nomination papers carefully and ensure the filing of the papers of alternative candidate also.

PDM says will not participate in by-elections

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced not to participate in the by-elections, said a provincial spokesman of the multi-parties alliance on Saturday.

In a statement regarding the announcement of the schedule for by-elections in some National Assembly constituencies, the spokesman said that PDM and its allied political parties had already decided that not to participate in the by-polls.