FAISALABAD - Price control magistrates nabbed 27 shopkeepers red-handed while profiteering and imposed Rs 108,000 fine on them besides sealing two shops during the past 12 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for teh district administration said here on Saturday that price control magistrates checked various shops in bazaars and markets across the district and found 27 shopkeepers in­volved in profiteering and overcharging.