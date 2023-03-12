Share:

According to statistics from 2021 and 2022, countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany rank among the top 10 in terms of their education systems. Unfortunately, Pakistan is not included in this list. While statistics may not be the most important factor, the country’s development is certainly affected. Over the past several years, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has faced serious economic crises. Many factors contribute to these issues, and a poor education system is certainly one of them.

Regrettably, students in Pakistan are not being educated but rather trained. Educational institutions, especially schools and colleges, only focus on teaching students how to memorize and cram information. There is a significant lack of teaching skills and moral values in these institutions. Students are not taught the true purpose of education, which is to bring about positive change in society. Practical learning should be emphasized over mere memorization of books and exams. Additionally, the same outdated syllabus has been taught for decades, which does not prepare students for present-day society and its flaws. As a result of these and other shortcomings, students are losing interest in attending schools, colleges, and universities.

Furthermore, education should not be an expensive privilege. Every child in Pakistan should receive the same quality education, regardless of social class. Practical teaching of moral values should be emphasized, at least up to the primary level, for the moral development of society, which can be done by implementing Islamic Shariah. Minorities should also be granted their rights. Until we implement Islamic principles in our education system, we cannot expect our country to develop. The Ministry of Education must address these issues and take appropriate action.

MASOOMA IRFAN MUGHAL,

Lahore.