Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the violence by PTI workers against journalists in Lahore, and assured that the government would take all possible measures to protect journalists.

In a statement, he said freedom of expression is the distinction of civilized nations.

The Prime Minister said PTI Chief Imran Khan has poisoned the youth with intolerance and chaos and whoever questions him, he is tortured.

He said during Imran Khan's government, the incidents of cruelty against journalists were rampant.

Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation salutes the journalists who fell victim to the brutality of PTI in Lahore.

He lauded all the journalists who, despite challenges, are telling the truth to the nation.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has also strongly condemned the attack on media persons by PTI workers.

In a tweet, she alleged that the PTI, during its tenure, incarcerated media persons in jail, broke their ribs and bones and involved in their kidnapping and shooting.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI continues its legacy of violence even after its ouster from power.